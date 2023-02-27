coconut grove

Miami Police Searching for Missing 78-Year-Old Woman

Police said Martha W. Dugan was last seen February 17 in Coconut Grove

By NBC 6

Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 78 year-old woman was reported missing from the Coconut Grove area.

Police said Martha W. Dugan was last seen February 17 in Coconut Grove.

According to authorities, she is 5’3”, weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300.

