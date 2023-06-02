Miami Police Searching for Suspect Who Fatally Stabbed Man on Rickenbacker Causeway

Miami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who fatally stabbed a man on the Rickenbacker Causeway last week.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on May 26 in the 200 block of the Causeway.

Miami Police officials said officers arrived and found 48-year-old Tyson Cash suffering from stab wounds.

Fire rescue workers responded and despite lifesaving efforts, Cash was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are still trying to determine a motive and find the suspect responsible for the stabbing, and a $5,000 reward is being offered in the case.

They're asking anyone with information to call Miami Police at 305-603-6350.