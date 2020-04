Police are searching for a woman reported missing late Thursday night in the city of Miami

Officers are searching for 47-year-old Brigette Crys, who was last seen around 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Southwest 5th Avenue.

Crys is 5'1" tall and weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink leggings, according to Miami Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.