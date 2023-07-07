Miami Police shoot suspect armed with assault rifle

A police officer shot a suspect who was armed with an assault rifle Friday in Miami.

Miami Police said Northeast 79th Street from 8th Avenue to 10th Street was closed for the investigation.

The suspect was standing outside of a car with the weapon when one of the responding officers discharged his firearm, striking the suspect, police said.

There were no details on the suspect's condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.