Miami Police Suggest Non-Essential Businesses Close Before Friday Protest

Miami Police are expecting a large protest Friday afternoon and are asking all non-essential downtown businesses to close in anticipation.

The protest was expected to begin at 3 p.m., the department said in a statement.

"The expected attendance is unknown, but there may be significant interruptions to vehicular and pedestrian traffic and business operations," the statement read. "We suggest that non-essential businesses close no later than 2 p.m. this afternoon."

MPD Statement Regarding Expected Protest. pic.twitter.com/c6LVMdY1q5 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 12, 2020

The statement didn't say what businesses were considered non-essential.

"We thank you for your cooperation, as we continue in our commitment to facilitate peaceful protest and to protect life and property in our City," the statement read.

Officials said downtown courthouses received an evacuation notice due to expected road closures Friday. That includes the Dade County Courthouse, the Lawson E. Thomas Courthouse Center, the Miami-Dade County Children’s Courthouse, the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building, the Overtown Transit Village South and the Joseph Caleb Center.

Seven people were arrested at a downtown protest earlier this week after police said statues of Christopher Columbus and Juan Ponce de León in Bayfront Park were vandalized with spraypaint.

Police said officers were assaulted and their car was damaged when they arrived at the scene.