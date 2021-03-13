Miami Police Try to Tackle Crowds, Enforce Covid Regulations in South Beach

Miami police say they're taking a 'zero tolerance' approach to chaos in South Beach this spring break.

On Friday night, two officers were hurt when a crowd formed on the corner of 8th Street and Ocean Drive.

Officials said they were taking a subject into custody when they used pepper balls to break up the crowd, and two deputies were hurt.

Videos on social media Friday showed large crowds and partygoers on the street, despite the midnight curfew, face coverings and other restrictions.

Police say that the number of arrests during spring break has more than doubled compared to last year.

From February 3rd to March 7th, there have been 731 arrests, 263 of which were for felonies, police said.

Over the same period last year, there were only 332 arrests, about half of which were felonies.

Extra officers from different police departments are patrolling South Beach and other touristy areas.

"It’s part of our efforts to ensure a safe experience for not only our residents but as well for the visitors," a police spokesperson said.

"It’s a holistic approach to health and safety and that’s the biggest difference from previous years.

Police say they’re also cracking down on smaller crimes, which is why the arrests are up.