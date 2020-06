Miami Police are searching for a man in connection with an attempted sexual assault.

Police on Thursday released a sketch of the man, who officials say is connected to the April 19 incident that happened in the area of Southwest 7th Avenue and Southwest 1st Street.

Police said the man, known as Mauricio or Austin, is between 22 and 25, about 6-foot, with a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.