Miami postpones vote on giving historic Olympia Theater to charter school

Downtown Miami’s Olympia Theater is a National Historic Landmark, but it’s only used a few times a year because it’s falling apart.

"It does need a major overhaul," said Christine Rupp, executive director of the Dade Heritage Trust.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The theater started life as Gusman Hall back in 1926. At age 99, everyone agrees it needs a little work to return to its glory days. It was once a cultural treasure, and Rupp says it can make a comeback.

“In a perfect world it could be an enormous economic driver for downtown, that thing should be programmed 300 days out of the year,” Rupp said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The city of Miami is considering a renovation plan for the Olympia Theater. The city would give the property to the SLAM charter school group, which would refurbish the Olympia and create a public charter school on the property.

“When anybody voices an interest in trying to bring back a beautiful historic venue, bring it back to life for public use, it’s very exciting, and so the devil is in the details,” Rupp said.

At Thursday’s city commission meeting, two downtown residents spoke out against the plan.

"A building of such historical and cultural significance cannot continue to be treated as an afterthought,” said Christina Palomo.

"A charter school or Miami-Dade College, for that matter, is not the right steward of artistic excellence needed at the Olympia Theater,” added Orlando Alonso.

SLAM sent NBC6 a statementon the agreement

"The agreement will obligate SLAM to provide the funds necessary to restore the facility," the statement read, in part. "SLAM is looking forward to providing sorely needed space for students in the building next to the Olympia Theater while collaborating with other various non-profit organizations to preserve the Theater for the Miami community."

Miami native Joshua Sofi works next door to the Olympia and says the city’s cultural history deserves respect.

“Have it renovated, you know, gut it out, rebuild it, invest in cultural events, you know, it’s a nice idea, the school, it’s a great idea, but we also need cultural events for people, you know this has history!” Sofi said.

The Dade Heritage Trust is hoping any renovation plan will keep the theater open as a public cultural venue.

Anyone who wants to speak out about the proposal, either for or against it, will have a chance to do so. The Miami City Commission voted today to defer the issue until the July 24th meeting.