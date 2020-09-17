Miami Promoter Suing Rapper Tory Lanez for Alleged Assault at LIV Nightclub

A Miami man is planning to sue rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly assaulting him last year at a Miami Beach nightclub.

Prince, an artist and club promoter who appeared on "Love & Hip Hop: Miami," told NBC 6 Lanez punched and attacked him Nov. 9 inside LIV nightclub. The fight was caught on cellphone video.

"He swung, he initially missed, he jumped over and then they just started trying to attack me," Prince said. "They backed me into a corner, and once I was there, they started stomping on me, jumping on me."

Before the alleged assault, Prince said he knew the rapper very well because he always helped him get into the club. He believes the dispute stems from an Instagram post about a song.

"They felt that I was insinuating that they stole the record from me, and I was just like, no, I would never do that, that was never my intention," Prince said. "I had no issue with him at all."

Lanez has not responded to NBC 6's request for a statement. Last month, rapper Megan Thee Stallion said Lanez was the one who shot her in July after a party in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles.

Sot, marwan porter, managing partner, porter law firm- "It seems like it's a chronic problem with him," said Prince's attorney, Marwan Porter of Porter Law Firm.

Porter said his client approached him a few weeks after the incident, but they tried to settle the issue out of court to no avail.

"Tory needs to be held accountable for his misconduct, for his bad behavior and bad habits," Porter said.

Prince said he's been dealing with anxiety as well as several procedures to fix a dislodged tooth since the incident.

"I'm not gonna beat you up, I'm not gonna call the cops now," he said. "I'm just going to go and get money for it and fix everything that I had to handle."