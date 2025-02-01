Miami ranks among Zillow's top real estate markets in the U.S. Here's the full list

Miami is known for being an expensive place to live in, but that didn't stop the city from making it into Zillow's top 20 hottest housing markets for 2025.

According to Zillow's annual ranking, Miami made it to number 15 on their list.

Zillow's annual ranking forecasts where the most competitive markets for buyers are.

For cities listed at the top, this indicates locations where there is high buyer demand and strong growth in home value.

Last year, Miami was listed as number 25 on their ranking list.

There has been a trend, according to Zillow, which sees the hottest housing markets moving westward.

In 2024, cities in the Rust Belt made it to the top of their rankings. Notably, two Florida cities, Tampa and Orlando, made in the top 10.

In their latest ranking, Miami was an outlier as both Tampa and Orlando dropped from the 10 top. Out of 50, a third Florida city, Jacksonville, landed in the 40th spot.

