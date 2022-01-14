Miami-Dade

Miami Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh Killed in Ambush Shooting Near Zoo Miami

By NBC 6 and AP

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with a woman and two young children, Miami-Dade Police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and 152nd Street, just blocks from Zoo Miami.

The 27-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a light Friday evening when the driver of a gray Lexus drove up to the victim's vehicle, opened fire, then drove off westbound on 152nd Street. The two children, ages 5 and 1, and the woman in his car were not hurt.

Dashcam from a car nearby captured the barrage of bullets.

"This person was brazen enough to open fire at an intersection in the middle of commute time, with total disregard of who he could have killed," said Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta. "In this case, he could have killed a 1-year-old."

No arrests have been made.

Beaubien is best known for his song “M.I.A.M.I." (Murder is a Major Issue). The video shows him waving a handgun, a staged murder scene and footage of police officers at actual shooting scenes.

The Miami-Dade COVID-19 testing site at Zoo Miami was shut down temporarily for the rest of the night due to the police activity, the county announced.

