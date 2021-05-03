Miami Reopens Indoor Park Facilities, as Programs Halted by Covid to Resume

The city of Miami Parks and Recreation Department reopened all indoor facilities Monday, as other facilities and programs that were closed or halted by the COVID-19 pandemic are set to resume and reopen in the coming weeks.

Monday's reopening includes community centers, meeting rooms, stand-alone restroom facilities, locker rooms, gymnasiums and other indoor facilities.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Water fountains, picnic shelter areas, open grills, benches, bleachers and table games will also be available beginning this week.

Parkgoers will continue to be required to wear facial coverings when indoors at parks buildings and outdoors, too, when not doing strenuous exercise.

Other activities set to resume in mid-May and through June include:

Programs for Persons with Disabilities will resume on Monday, May 17

The City’s Summer Camp program will resume on Monday, June 14

Indoor permits will begin to be issued on Monday, June 1st at 50% reduced maximum capacity

Grapeland Water Park will reopen on Memorial Day Weekend as usual and will remain open weekends only until June 13, 2021. Starting on Monday, June 14, 2021 it will be open 7 days per week until August, 23, 2021. It will then remain open weekends only until Labor Day.

For more info, visit Miami's Parks and Recreation Department's website.