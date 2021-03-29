Miami Residents Can Now Apply for Emergency Rental Assistance

Applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance program are now available for eligible City of Miami residents.

Those who qualify can apply for up to 12 months of assistance to cover rental and utility expenses capped at a maximum of $2,000 per month, per household, and up to $24,000 if, necessary.

To be eligible for the program, the City of Miami household must include:

One or more residents within the household qualified for unemployment benefits, experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due, directly or indirectly, to COVID-19

One or more individuals within the household demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

the household’s income (2020) is at or below 80% of area median income, based on household size

Click here for more information and to apply.