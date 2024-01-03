Vandalism suspect threw rock at Miami restaurant, poured hot sauce on railing: Police

Police arrested a man who was allegedly caught on camera hurling a rock at a restaurant in Miami and accused of pouring hot sauce on a ramp railing on Christmas Day.

Damian Marcel Brack, 40, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of criminal mischief, according to an arrest form.

Miami-Dade Corrections Damian Marcel Brack

Surveillance cameras at Mason Ria de Vigo, located on Coral Way and Southwest 14th Avenue, captured a man "violently throw" a rock at the restaurant's door, shattering the glass and causing $500 worth of damage, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The family-owned restaurant has been vandalized at least three times before, the owner told NBC6 in a previous interview.

Brack is also accused of going across the street and pouring hot sauce on a building's ramp and door handles, police said. The act was also caught on surveillance footage.

Brack was identified through the CCTV footage and was taken into custody Tuesday. He was out on felony bond as of Wednesday.