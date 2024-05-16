Miami

Miami school bus driver arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching 16-year-old

Juan F. Gonzalez, 75, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of lewd and lascivious touching of a minor, records showed

A Miami school bus driver was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a teen student on a bus.

Juan F. Gonzalez, 75, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of lewd and lascivious touching of a minor, records showed.

According to an arrest report, the 16-year-old who takes a private transportation school bus to and from school, said she'd been picked up by Gonzalez after school on Wednesday.

Gonzalez dropped off all the other students, leaving the teen alone with him on the bus.

The report said he drove down an unknown street and suddenly stopped the school bus, turned it off and then grabbed the girl's arm and pulled her toward him.

Gonzalez tried to convince the girl to kiss him but she rejected him multiple times, so he grabbed her face and attempted to force a kiss, the report said.

The teen pulled away multiple times but said Gonzalez fondled her breast then touched her inner thighs, the report said.

Investigators later spoke with Gonzalez, who gave conflicting statements and denied the allegations, the report said.

Gonzalez was arrested and booked into jail, where he was being held on a $5,000 bond, records showed.

