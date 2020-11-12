Miami Seaquarium Asks for the Public's Help in Naming Newborn Baby Dolphin

Miami Seaquarium is letting the public vote on a name for the zoo's newborn baby dolphin.

The bottlenose calf was born on October 17th. Four names are in the running: Caicos, Makana, Maracaibo and Mia (after Miami).

IT'S A GIRL! 🐬 We are so excited to introduce the newest member of our dolphin family, this female calf arrival started in the 305 at 3:05 pm on October 17th. Help us name this beauty! https://t.co/zkHBRzLZWW pic.twitter.com/LqnI8XAVri — Miami Seaquarium (@MiamiSeaquarium) November 5, 2020

The seaquarium reopened last week after a seven-month closure due to the pandemic.

The South Florida attraction welcomed visitors with new COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Temperature checks are being given before anyone can go inside, and face masks are mandatory. The park said they are also limiting capacity to help with social distancing.