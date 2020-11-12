Miami Seaquarium

Miami Seaquarium Asks for the Public's Help in Naming Newborn Baby Dolphin

By NBC 6

Miami Seaquarium

Miami Seaquarium is letting the public vote on a name for the zoo's newborn baby dolphin.

The bottlenose calf was born on October 17th. Four names are in the running: Caicos, Makana, Maracaibo and Mia (after Miami).

The seaquarium reopened last week after a seven-month closure due to the pandemic.

The South Florida attraction welcomed visitors with new COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Temperature checks are being given before anyone can go inside, and face masks are mandatory. The park said they are also limiting capacity to help with social distancing.

