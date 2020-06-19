Miami Seaquarium Reopening This Weekend

After 99 days of being shut, the Miami Seaquarium will welcome you back to the attraction this weekend. NBC 6 anchor Sheli Muñiz spoke to the curator for the seaquarium, Chris Plante.

SHELI: The aquarium has been around for more than 60 years, how will it look different starting tomorrow?

PLANTE: We are so excited to have everyone back joining us again. We’re excited, the animals are excited. Things are going to be quite different here as we follow the new normal, so we are excited to have everyone back to enjoy and fun and safe day.

SHELI: What is that going to look like?

PLANTE: It’s significant just like everyone else, we’re following CDC guidelines. We are making sure that park capacity is 50%, we are managing that by making sure that online ticket sales are the best way for guests to purchase their tickets and they have to buy on a certain day. We’re also making sure that everybody is wearing facial coverings, that is part of the new normal. They are going to get temperature checked when they come inside the park or before the park. We're making sure we’re catching anyone who might not be feeling well before they enter the park.

SHELI: With all of the changes, how do you entice somebody to come back to the attraction? How do you make them feel comfortable?

PLANTE: We just want to make sure that people feel comfortable when they come here and we can guarantee we are doing all we can. We’ve taken a lot of time to train our staff, we’ve taken a lot of time to really examine the park that people can come here have a safe day but still have all the expectations of everything they would’ve enjoyed for the past 64 years, all that exists, we’re just doing it a much safer way.

For more information, you can go to: https://www.miamiseaquarium.com/