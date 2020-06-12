Florida

Miami Seaquarium Reopening to General Public Starting June 20th

Park officials say new guidelines will be put into place to ensure social distancing amid the pandemic

Getty Images

KEY BISCAYNE, FL – MARCH 24: A dolphin is seen during day two of the 2010 Sony Ericsson Open at Miami Seaquarium on March 24, 2010 in Key Biscayne, Florida. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

One of South Florida’s most popular attractions will be reopening their doors after months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami Seaquarium announced they will be welcoming back the general public starting June 20th after being closed for 99 days ahead of Friday’s announcement.

“The health and safety of our Guests, Animals and Team Members continues to be our top priority as we prepare to reopen in this new environment,” said General Manager Eric Eimstad. “We will continue to work with them (Miami-Dade County), and health and industry experts, to ensure best practices and compliance with new health and safety standards.” 

Park officials say new guidelines will be put into place to ensure social distancing amid the pandemic, including temperature checks at the front gate as well as reduced capacity at select events.

Face masks must be worn at all times within the park except when guest are eating.

Annual passholders will get a chance to enter the park several days early as admission is allowed on both June 18th and 19th. Those wishing to purchase tickets must do so online at this time.

