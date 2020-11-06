Miami Seaquarium Reopens After 7-Month Shutdown Due to Coronavirus

After a seven-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Miami Seaquarium reopened to the public Friday.

The South Florida attraction welcomed visitors with new COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Temperature checks are being given before anyone can go inside, and face masks are mandatory. The park said they are also limiting capacity to help with social distancing.

Not everyone was happy about the Seaquarium's reopening. A small group of PETA protesters were gathered outside Friday asking people not to go inside because of objections over the attraction's killer whale, Lolita.

"Lolita the orca was abducted from the ocean and robbed of her family, her home and her freedom," said protester Amanda Brody. "She has been trapped in the world's smallest water tank for 50 years."

The Seaquarium said they have taken excellent care of Lolita and added that the health and safety of their guests and animals are their top priority.