Miami Seaquarium details ‘corrective steps' to fix facility month after eviction notice

The owners of the Miami Seaquarium said they've taken steps to improve the facility a month after Miami-Dade County served an eviction notice.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava cited a “long and troubling history of violations” in a lease termination notice sent on March 7 to the chief executive officer of The Dolphin Company, which owns the Seaquarium. The company was told to vacate the property by April 21, according to the letter from the mayor's office. The lease was originally set to be up in 2044.

In a letter addressed to the county, Edwin Gonzalez, the executive director of the Dolphin Company, said Thursday they "are dedicated to swiftly addressing the concerns raised in your notice, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to upholding the standards and obligations set forth in our lease agreement."

The county had advised the park in January that they were looking to terminate the park's lease following a review from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which regulates the treatment and care of captive animals.

Gonzalez listed the Seaquarium's corrective steps, including repairing and maintaining the facilities, "revitalizing" the health monitoring system of its animals, initiating an environmental impact review, and improving accessibility and safety.

Gonzalez asserted the USDA's routine inspection on March 19 "confirmed that all corrective action had been taken." He said county officials and Zoo Miami's chief veterinarian visited on March 27 for an inspection.

"(The Seaquarium) values its relationship with Miami-Dade County and is dedicated to maintaining the Miami Seaquarium as a culturally significant and economically vital part of the community," Gonzalez wrote. "We are confident that the measures we have put in place effectively address your concerns and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to excellence and compliance."

Between July 2022 and January 2023, the USDA cited the Seaquarium seven times for failing to maintain adequate facilities, another seven times for inadequate veterinary care, two times for its handling of animals, and three times for inadequate staff.

The January report detailed things like a dolphin with a nail in its throat and another with a broken bolt in its mouth, along with a sea lion refusing to eat.

Dr. Jenna Wallace, who worked briefly at the Seaquarium and then quit because of the conditions, is skeptical.

"They've had way more than 45 days to correct the issues," she said. "They are not going to be able to staff that facility well based on reputation alone."

Miami-Dade County told NBC6 they are in the middle of reviewing the Seaquarium's letter.

"I hope the county doesn't respond at all and just continues and moves forward with the eviction," Dr. Wallace said. "At this point, they've been collaborating for years now and it doesn't seem to have solved any of the issues."