coronavirus

Miami Seaquarium Temporarily Closing Over Concerns With Rise in COVID-19 Numbers

Park officials said new guidelines were put into place to ensure social distancing amid the pandemic

101217 miami seaquarium reopens
WTVJ-TV

While one South Florida attraction sent home employees home after multiple positive COVID-19 tests, another theme park has decided to temporarily close their doors again just over one week after reopening.

Miami Seaquarium will temporarily close again starting Monday after they reopened on June 20th following initial closures since mid-March over the pandemic.

“While we have not had any known or suspected positive diagnoses at Miami Seaquarium, and remain very confident in the cleaning and sanitizing measures implemented to best ensure the health and safety of all, we believe using an abundance of caution and proactively closing is the best choice for our community at this time,” the theme park said in a statement released Sunday.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Broward Beaches Closing for July 4th, Confederate Descendants Sue North Florida City

coronavirus 11 hours ago

Four Employees at Zoo Miami Test Positive for Coronavirus

Park officials said new guidelines were put into place to ensure social distancing amid the pandemic, including temperature checks at the front gate as well as reduced capacity at select events. Face masks were required to be worn at all times within the park except when guests are eating.

The closure comes one day after four employees at Zoo Miami tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the park, one of the employees had direct contact with the public, but the park says social distancing guidelines were being followed. As a result, the park’s interactive animal feeding sections have been suspended until further notice.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMiami-DadeMiami Seaquarium
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us