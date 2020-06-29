Miami Seaquarium Temporarily Closing Over Concerns With Rise in COVID-19 Numbers

While one South Florida attraction sent home employees home after multiple positive COVID-19 tests, another theme park has decided to temporarily close their doors again just over one week after reopening.

Miami Seaquarium will temporarily close again starting Monday after they reopened on June 20th following initial closures since mid-March over the pandemic.

“While we have not had any known or suspected positive diagnoses at Miami Seaquarium, and remain very confident in the cleaning and sanitizing measures implemented to best ensure the health and safety of all, we believe using an abundance of caution and proactively closing is the best choice for our community at this time,” the theme park said in a statement released Sunday.

Park officials said new guidelines were put into place to ensure social distancing amid the pandemic, including temperature checks at the front gate as well as reduced capacity at select events. Face masks were required to be worn at all times within the park except when guests are eating.

The closure comes one day after four employees at Zoo Miami tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the park, one of the employees had direct contact with the public, but the park says social distancing guidelines were being followed. As a result, the park’s interactive animal feeding sections have been suspended until further notice.