Miami Seaquarium touts recent USDA inspection that found no issues amid eviction battle

As the Miami Seaquarium fights an eviction lawsuit Miami-Dade County filed against them in June, officials at the aquatic attraction are touting a new U.S. Department of Agriculture report that found zero issues.

The USDA report released by the Seaquarium on Thursday said there were no "non-compliant items" identified during a July 1 inspection.

Seaquarium officials said it was the second consecutive USDA report that showed no issues.

"This recognition underscores the outstanding work and dedication of our entire team to uphold the highest standards of care and operations," Seaquarium executive director Edwin Gonzalez said in a statement Thursday. "We are proud to continue serving our community while ensuring the well-being of the animals and the quality of our facilities."

NBC6 gave an inside look at the Seaquarium back in June that showed the major improvements that had been made.

Miami-Dade had filed the lawsuit on June 25 to evict The Dolphin Company, which owns and operates the Seaquarium, when the company didn't vacate the premises in April after they were served with an eviction notice.

The county moved to evict the company after previous USDA reports that found issues at the Seaquarium, including inadequate care for animals and problems with the park upkeep.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava cited a “long and troubling history of violations” in a lease termination notice sent on March 7 to the chief executive officer of The Dolphin Company.

The company was told to vacate the property by April 21, according to the letter from the mayor's office. The lease was originally set to be up in 2044.

An attorney for The Dolphin Company called the lawsuit "baseless and politically motivated" and said the company had cured any USDA non-compliance issues, many of which were inherited by The Dolphin Company when they took over operations of the park in 2022.

The Seaquarium was famously home to Lolita, the beloved orca that died in August 2023. Animal rights activists had sought her freedom for years. The orca spent much of her life in a tank that measures 80 feet by 35 feet and is 20 feet deep, and stopped performing in shows at the Seaquarium in 2022.

The Seaquarium opened in 1955 overlooking Biscayne Bay and was among the first theme parks devoted to marine life. It garnered international attention in the 1960s when the television series “Flipper” was filmed there.