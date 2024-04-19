Miami Seaquarium's park operator files federal lawsuit against Miami-Dade County

The Dolphin Company, the park operator of the Miami Seaquarium, announced Friday that it has filed a federal lawsuit against Miami-Dade County.

According to a news release, this action was undertaken by MS Leisure Company, a subsidiary of The Dolphin Company.

The lawsuit alleges that Miami-Dade County has imposed regulations that "unfairly target the operations of the Miami Seaquarium, hindering our ability to deliver on our mission of conservation and education for our community."

Miami-Dade County hasn't responded yet.

The county is accused of "failing to honor agreements, affecting the Seaquarium's operational capabilities and future development plans, as managed by The Dolphin Company."

The complaint also outlines how restrictive zoning and land use policies have "been discriminatorily applied against the Seaquarium, unfairly limiting our efforts for improvement and growth."

The company is therefore seeking compensation for the "economic damages incurred due to the county's actions," which they claim had adversely affected the financial stability and expansion potential of Seaquarium.

In the lawsuit, The Dolphin Company states that allegations taken by the county have also harmed the reputation of the Miami Seaquarium, its staff and their standing in the community.

"As stewards of the Miami Seaquarium, part of The Dolphin Company's global family of parks, we are deeply committed to the more than 2,500 staff members that are responsible for the welfare of our marine inhabitants and the educational mission we proudly deliver in the communities we serve," said Eduardo Albor, CEO of The Dolphin Company, in a statement.

"Filing this lawsuit against Miami-Dade County is a step we take with heavy hearts but clear minds, driven by our duty to protect our legacy and ensure our ability to continue making positive impacts on marine conservation. We stand firm in our belief that with fair treatment and support from Miami-Dade County, we can overcome the current challenges and emerge stronger, for the benefit of our community, our staff, and the animals we are dedicated to protecting, just like we do in all our parks.”

The lawsuit against the county comes after a newly obtained USDA inspector’s report stemming from January inspections at Miami Seaquarium revealed allegations of willful delays to the investigation, investigation interference, and employee intimidation by management at the facility.

The report says inspectors arrived at the Seaquarium on Jan. 9 around 9-9:30 a.m., but says the physical walkthrough didn’t start until about four and half hours later.

And a report obtained Tuesday by NBC6 revealed Bud the sea lion, who was euthanized on March 28, was not only critically ill, but could not be properly taken care of due to a lack of sufficient resources provided to the facility’s veterinarian.

A question of resources was also brought up in this Tuesday letter from Miami Dade County to the Seaquarium, demanding about $87,000 in unpaid rent.

The Seaquarium, facing eviction with an April 21 deadline, released an April 4 letter promising corrective actions to gain compliance amid a 45-day improvement plan.

The plan included a sweep of the premises and urgent repairs, revamped animal care policies, new checkup and care policies, and updated waste management procedures.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.