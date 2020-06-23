Miami Selected as Site for Second Presidential Debate

What to Know The Commission on Presidential Debates announced it is moving the second debate, scheduled for October 15 th , to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

The road to the White House will take a stop in South Florida this October with one of the three presidential debates now moved to downtown Miami.

On Tuesday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced it is moving the second debate, scheduled for October 15th, to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. The debate was originally scheduled to take place on the campus of the University of Michigan before the school announced it would not be able to host the event.

The debate will be 90 minutes in length and run from 9:00-10:30 p.m. EST without commercial breaks. Each of the three debates will be moderated by a single individual chosen and announced in early September.

The Arsht Center was the site of the first debate during the race for the Democratic Party’s primary race in June of 2019. It will be the second time the venue has hosted a presidential debate after hosting the event in 2004 between former President George W. Bush and former U.S. Senator John Kerry.

The first presidential debate will take place September 29th on the campus of the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana with the third and final debate taking place October 22nd in Nashville, Tennessee.

The only Vice Presidential debate scheduled at this time is October 7th in Salt Lake City, Utah.