Miami Senior High School Head Football Coach Killed in Shooting

Miami Senior High School head football coach Corey Smith was killed Monday morning in a shooting, sources told NBC 6.

Smith was shot and killed in the Northside District, the sources said.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed there was a death investigation underway at a home in the 2100 block of Northwest 97th Street but gave no other information.

Miami Edison football coach Luther Campbell posted about Smith on Instagram Monday morning.

"This is a very sad day for the Football family of South Florida," Campbell wrote. "He has done so much for kids in his life this is a very sad day. My Prayers go out to his wife family along with his extended family may God bless him."