Miami sets June 3 for special election to replace Commissioner Manolo Reyes

The City of Miami has now set a date for a special election to replace Commissioner Manolo Reyes, who died earlier this month.

The special election for the District 4 seat will be held June 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., city officials announced Monday.

Candidate qualifying for the Special Election will be held at the Office of the City Clerk at Miami City Hall starting on April 21 and ending on April 25.

Reyes' family announced his death on April 11 following a hospitalization. He was 80-years-old.

He served on the Miami City Commission for seven years.