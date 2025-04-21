Miami

Miami sets June 3 for special election to replace Commissioner Manolo Reyes

The special election for the District 4 seat will be held June 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., city officials announced Monday

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The City of Miami has now set a date for a special election to replace Commissioner Manolo Reyes, who died earlier this month.

The special election for the District 4 seat will be held June 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., city officials announced Monday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Candidate qualifying for the Special Election will be held at the Office of the City Clerk at Miami City Hall starting on April 21 and ending on April 25.

Reyes' family announced his death on April 11 following a hospitalization. He was 80-years-old.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

He served on the Miami City Commission for seven years.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us