Miami Shores Asks FDLE to Review Allegations Against Police Department

Miami Shores Village is turning to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to review allegations of racism, malfeasance and criminal violations within the village’s police department.

Village Manager Esmond Scott issued a statement Wednesday addressing the allegations he says were brought to the village’s attention this week by a former employee.

“... This former employee delivered the allegations to the Village in a lengthy letter on Monday, October 25, 2021 - nearly a month after his employment ended,” said Scott. “... I have contacted Florida Department of Law Enforcement to review the information provided to us by the former employee. We are also beginning an investigative inquiry, using outside parties, of our Village policies and procedures …”

Through a public records request, NBC 6 obtained a copy of the 54-page report that was sent to Miami Shores on Monday.

The report describes "a malignant culture of racism" at the Miami Shores Police Department, details instances of Black residents being unduly subjected to "suspicious persons" investigations, alleges officers failing to adequately patrol the community, and more.

NBC 6 reached out to the report’s author for comment via an email address that’s listed in the document.

In response, someone managing the email account told NBC 6 the 54-page report "was not authored by" the former village employee, and the former employee's email and phone "were recently compromised."

NBC 6 requested comment from the village manager asking about the report’s authenticity.

“As FDLE is reviewing the manner, the Village has not contacted the former employee to confirm authorship of the document received by email on Monday,” said Scott. “As previously stated, this was sent to FDLE and out of respect for the process and integrity of the investigation, we are unable to provide further comment.”