Miami Shores celebrates second Pride parade

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday to celebrate Miami Shores second Pride parade

The event started at 4pm and began with a parade down Grand Concourse.

More than 40 vendors participated in the event which also featured drag shows and live performances.

“Pride means that everybody has the respect and the love and the ability to be who they are in community,” said organizer Giselle Kovac.

“You can eat you can drink. You can relax, you can party. You can party with your friends.”