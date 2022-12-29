Miami-Dade

Miami Springs Man Arrested on Charges of Possessing Child Pornography

Ilan Vizcaya, 19, was charged with five counts of possession of images showing sexual performances by a child

By NBC 6

Online Computer Laptop Person Typing Generic
Getty Images

Police arrested a Miami Springs man Wednesday after finding several images of child pornography on his home computer.

Ilan Vizcaya, 19, was charged with five counts of possession of images showing sexual performances by a child.

According to an arrest report, police went to Vizcaya's home after an investigation into images uploaded on social media.

Ilan Vizcaya (Miami-Dade Police Department)
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police searched his home and computer, where several images were found including young girls exposing themselves and performing sexual acts on adult men.

Vizcaya admitted to possessing the items and was placed under arrest.

He was released on $7,500 bond.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami Springschild porn
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us