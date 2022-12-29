Miami Springs Man Arrested on Charges of Possessing Child Pornography

Police arrested a Miami Springs man Wednesday after finding several images of child pornography on his home computer.

Ilan Vizcaya, 19, was charged with five counts of possession of images showing sexual performances by a child.

According to an arrest report, police went to Vizcaya's home after an investigation into images uploaded on social media.

Police searched his home and computer, where several images were found including young girls exposing themselves and performing sexual acts on adult men.

Vizcaya admitted to possessing the items and was placed under arrest.

He was released on $7,500 bond.