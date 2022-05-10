Miami Springs Starbucks Votes to Unionize

Employees of the only Starbucks location in Miami Springs have officially voted to unionize, becoming the first store in South Florida to do so.

"The majority of partners at 52 Curtiss Pwky voted to be represented by the union," a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday to NBC 6. "As we have said throughout, we will respect the process and will bargain in good faith guided by our principles laid out in a letter from (Starbucks Executive Vice President) Rossann Williams. We hope that the union does the same."

The Miami Springs location is one of several Starbucks stores nationwide that voted to unionize or started the process in a push for better pay and benefits.

The Starbucks location on West 49th Street in Hialeah is also seeking to unionize but has not held an election yet.

