Miami street renamed ‘Luther Campbell Way' to honor rap legend

The City of Miami honored hip-hop legend Luther Campbell with a street naming.

Officials unveiled the new name at Northwest 11th Avenue and 58th Street.

Commissioners on March 4 approved a resolution that will rename a portion of the street as "Luther Campbell Way."

Cultural icon Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell is a Miami native and is a pioneer in the southern hip-hop scene and a founding member of "2 Live Crew."

The city of Miami said "Luther Campbell Way" will stand as a symbol of cultural pride, resilience and community empowerment.

Campbell's street naming also comes after the Miami-Dade County Commission approved an item that was put forth by District 3 Commissioner Keon Hardemon that would name streets along 18th Avenue in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood with iconic songs from artists who called the area home.