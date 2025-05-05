Miami street renamed ‘Luther Campbell Way' to honor rap legend

The City of Miami honored hip-hop legend Luther Campbell with a street naming.
Officials unveiled the new name at Northwest 11th Avenue and 58th Street.
Commissioners on March 4 approved a resolution that will rename a portion of the street as "Luther Campbell Way."
Cultural icon Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell is a Miami native and is a pioneer in the southern hip-hop scene and a founding member of "2 Live Crew."
The city of Miami said "Luther Campbell Way" will stand as a symbol of cultural pride, resilience and community empowerment.
Campbell's street naming also comes after the Miami-Dade County Commission approved an item that was put forth by District 3 Commissioner Keon Hardemon that would name streets along 18th Avenue in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood with iconic songs from artists who called the area home.