Miami, Tampa Top Other Metros in Highest Home Price Increases: Report

Although the housing market has cooled a bit since the uptick in prices, two Florida cities continued to top other metro areas across the country in home-price increases in December when compared to a year earlier, a report released Tuesday said.

According to a report by the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, the Miami area had a 15.9 percent year-over-year increase, while the Tampa area had a 13.9 percent increase.

In fact, Miami had the highest increase for the fifth straight month, the report said.

The Atlanta area was the third-highest at 10.4 percent.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director at S&P DJI, said in a prepared statement that home prices have weakened in recent months and could continue to do so.

"The prospect of stable, or higher, interest rates means that mortgage financing remains a headwind for home prices, while economic weakness, including the possibility of a recession, may also constrain potential buyers," Lazzara said. "Given these prospects for a challenging macroeconomic environment, home prices may well continue to weaken." Miami and Tampa were the only Florida markets in the report.