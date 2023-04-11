Miami Teacher Arrested After Fracturing 12-Year-Old Student's Arm: Police

A teacher at a Miami charter school was arrested after police said he fractured the arm of a 12-year-old student.

Joel Insilo, 30, was arrested Monday on an aggravated child abuse charge, an arrest report said. In bond court Tuesday, the charge was reduced to culpable negligence.

The incident happened at KIPP Miami Public Schools on Northwest 110th Street.

Insilo's LinkedIn profile said he's a teacher and "associate dean of culture" at the school, where he's worked since June 2021.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami-Dade Corrections Joel Insilo

According to an arrest report, the incident happened when Insilo tried to prevent the 12-year-old from play fighting with other students.

Insilo grabbed the boy by both arms and tossed him, causing the 12-year-old to fall and land on his left arm, the report said.

The student was taken to a hospital where it was discovered that his left arm was fractured.

Insilo, of Miami Beach, was booked into jail. He appeared in court Tuesday where he was given a $1,000 bond and appointed a public defender.

In a statement Tuesday, KIPP Miami said Insilo was out of a job.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a student was injured yesterday on campus. Our faculty worked swiftly to ensure medical attention was received," the statement read. "An investigation has been launched and we are fully cooperating with authorities. As of the time of the incident, the involved employee was removed from campus and is no longer employed at KIPP Miami. We continue to be in contact with the student’s family and are working to support them during this time."