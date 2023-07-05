Miami teen accused of killing 14-year-old in 2021 over vaping products

A 19-year-old is facing charges for allegedly shooting a teen in the chest back in 2021 at a park in southwest Miami-Dade.

On Wednesday, William Garrido Corbea went before a judge to face a second-degree murder charge for allegedly killing 14-year-old Angel Antonio Guzman in 2021.

After two years, Miami Dade Police accused Corbea of shooting Guzman in the chest at Sandpiper Park.

Police said Guzman, from West Palm Beach, was visiting Miami-Dade with family on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. At one point during the family gathering, Guzman told relatives he was going to see friends.

The investigation showed Corbea and Guzman were communicating throughout the day on Snapchat. Guzman wanted to buy vaping products from Corbea.

Shortly after Guzman left the family gathering, he met up with Corbea to give him $200. However, another teenage boy who was with them told police Guzman used fake money and Corbea started chasing him once he noticed.

Corbea allegedly fatally shot Guzman. He's also accused of shooting the other teenage boy, who survived.

Corbea was denied bond Wednesday.