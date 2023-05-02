Miami Teen Attempted to Organize Illegal Street Racing While Posting Threats to Officers: Police

Miami-Dade Police arrested a teen who they said allegedly attempted to organize illegal street races in the city of Miami while encouraging those participating to hurt any officers if they get involved.

Bryam Castillo-Talavera, 18, was arrested April 28 and faces charges including facilitating drag racing and posting a written threat to do bodily harm.

Bryam Castillo-Talavera (Miami-Dade Police Department)

According to a police reports, Castillo-Talavera posted a message in a social media char room designated to organize the races. He also instructed those in the chat room to throw fireworks at any officer if they got confronted.

MDPD's Homeland Security Bureau and officers from several divisions got involved and took Castillo-Talavera into custody. He was released on bond.