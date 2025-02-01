Miami teen charged over a month after boyfriend was stabbed and killed

After more than a month of searching for answers and pressuring the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office to file charges, a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death of her teenage boyfriend.

Yahkeim Lollar, 17, was stabbed to death on Dec. 20 and since then, his family has not stopped their quest to get his girlfriend, Jahara Malik, behind bars.

“It took somebody that he trusted and loved, he wasn’t that kind of guy to be around the wrong crowd,” Darveed Lollar said.

Lollar’s family told NBC6 that the girlfriend was interrogated but not arrested after the homicide.

Lollar, also known to family and friends as "Keimo," died after being stabbed in the garage of their apartment building near Northwest 6th Court and 61st Street.

Mother Nathalie Jean said she frantically ran downstairs after getting the call that something happened. Police told her Keimo was gone.

Lollar, a junior at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, was described as being devoted to his family. He loved playing football and video games and dreamed of a career in finance, his mother said.

Last week, after the family protested outside the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, prosecutors told NBC6 the matter was under police investigation and they were waiting on additional evidence.

Records obtained by NBC6 show on January 28, Malik was arrested on a manslaughter charge and transported to a juvenile center.

Arrest documents show Malik was shopping with a friend on Dec 20. They traveled through rideshare. The defendant allegedly stated when she uses rideshare, she carries pepper spray, but that day she brought a knife.

Records show that after shopping, Malik and her friend called the victim and asked to meet at his residence. At Lollar’s apartment complex, Malik allegedly told police she was horseplaying with him. It’s unclear how the horseplay escalated to a deadly stabbing.

On Friday, Malik's case was heard in children’s court, where prosecutors officially filed to have the teen transferred to adult court.

Records show Malik is currently at the adult county jail and could go through the adult bond court during the weekend.

“They couldn’t find something to charge her with the night of when there was no question as to what happened or who done this, so I mean it's, right now, it’s a little bittersweet,” Darveed said, reacting to the arrest.