Miami Temporarily Suspends Motorized Scooter Program

The city of Miami is temporarily suspending its motorized scooter pilot program.

The suspension will be in effect Wednesday, Dec. 30. Vendors and operators currently participating in the pilot program are required to cease operations by then.

The city said in a news release that officials will be developing new safety regulations and requirements and will address recently reported incidents of underage riders.

Vendors and operators "should anticipate changes to operating rules before the temporary pilot program suspension is lifted," the city added.

