Miami to Pay $100,000 to Former Employee Who Filed Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

City of Miami commissioners approved a $100,000 payout to settle a lawsuit with a former employee who accused her manager of sexual misconduct.

In April, Michelle Glenn filed a lawsuit against the city and solid waste director Mario Nunez, claiming he promised her a promotion to assistant director in exchange for sexual acts. When she did not get the higher position, she filed a complaint with the city’s equal opportunity and diversity program office.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Commissioners approved the settlement Thursday at a public meeting.

She then filed a lawsuit in Federal court claiming the two had sexual encounters multiple times during and after work in the Spring of 2017.

According to the lawsuit, the position of assistant director opened up in the spring of 2017. Glenn claims Nunez then began asking for sex acts and promised her the job. She also claims Nunez sent her a text in June, writing, “Congratulations in advance.”

Glenn’s attorney, Caroline Miller, had no comment to NBC 6.

Earlier, Miller said Glenn was “subjected to a sexually harassing environment, created as a result of an overwhelming abuse of power and authority by her supervisor, Mario Nunez. We commend Ms. Glenn for coming forward and openly discussing her experience. I can only hope her courage inspires others to do the same.”

A woman claimed she was offered a job promotion in exchange for sex acts. NBC 6's Phil Prazan reports.

Court records show the two sides came to an agreement in mediation in October. The city of Miami commission agenda showed the meeting item was to settle “any and all claims and demands” against the city.

Nunez is no longer with the city. Back in April, Stephanie Severino, a spokesperson for the city, told NBC 6 Nunez resigned voluntarily, saying it was not in response to the lawsuit.

NBC 6 Investigators reached out to Nunez for a comment and have not yet heard back.