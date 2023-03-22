Miami Transplant Institute Halts Heart Transplants for Adults

Heart transplants for adults are currently on hold at one of South Florida’s most noted hospitals.

The Miami Transplant Institute's adult heart transplant program has been suspended until further notice. The Institute, run by Jackson and the University of Miami Health Systems, is located at Jackson’s main campus in Miami and staffed by physicians from UM’s system.

“We will not accept new cases during this time, and we are working diligently and sensitively with our current patients to help them transition to other organizations," a Jackson Health statement said in part. "We will reinstate the program after a thorough assessment and a clear plan to recruit additional world-class clinicians in the same way we have built globally admired transplant programs for other organs."

The suspension is temporary and voluntary, according to the Institute. Other organ transplants will continue, as well as heart transplants for kids.

UNOS, the United Network for Organ Sharing, runs the nationwide program for the government and is currently reviewing the Institute’s program.

Doctors say the suspension leaves a void in South Florida’s medical community.

"For me, it is actually heartbreaking, because it is such an important program we have available for patients," said Dr. Michael Sasevich of HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. "Many patients are suffering from heart failure itself and so a heart transplant offers really a big game changer and saves a lot of lives."

Other hospitals in South Florida do heart transplants, such as Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston as well as Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Some of those facilities are set to step up and accommodate some of the Institute’s patients.

“We will all rise to the occasion to support them, help them take care of those patients and actually help the program itself get back on Its feet so they can provide that care again,” Dr. Sasevich said.

John Hughes, a former NBC 6 employee, underwent a heart transplant three years ago.

"I could not imagine being on one of the transplant lists over there and then having to sit there and either wait to see if the program is going to come back online or look for another transplant program," he said.

It's unclear why the review is happening due to confidentiality reasons. The institute said it will do an in-depth review of their care and will reinstate the program after a thorough assessment.