Miami Uber driver accused of trying to sexually batter intoxicated passenger

A Miami rideshare driver was arrested after police said he allegedly tried to sexually batter an intoxicated passenger in his car.

Alejandro Andres Tochoy, 43, was arrested Monday on a charge of attempted sexual battery of a helpless victim, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade Corrections Alejandro Andres Tochoy

The alleged incident happened early Friday when the passenger, a 25-year-old woman who was visiting Miami-Dade, had gone out with friends and became "heavily intoxicated," the report said.

A friend had ordered an Uber for the woman and she was picked up by Tochoy, and she was feeling sick so she wound up laying down in the back seat, the report said.

The woman said she awoke to Tochoy fondling her and trying to sexually batter her, the report said.

She said she became afraid and was able to get out of the car when she was near her final destination, the report said.

The woman later identified Tochoy as her driver, and he was arrested and booked into jail, the report said. Attorney information wasn't available.

In a statement, an Uber spokesperson said they were aware of the incident.

"We are deeply disturbed by the rider’s reported experience," the statement read. "This behavior has no place in our society, and we take reports like this very seriously. We have a dedicated team ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."