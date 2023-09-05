Miami Wilds water park ‘should be denied,' says Zoo Miami's Ron Magill ahead of board vote

Miami Dade commissioners are expected to vote Wednesday on whether to extend the lease agreement with the developers of a theme park called Miami Wilds on Zoo Miami property.

Ahead of the board's vote, Zoo Miami's Ron Magill is speaking out, and his message is simple: "This extension should be denied."

While some argue for the economic benefits of the project, Magill believes that building the park in its proposed location would threaten the wildlife living in the surrounding habitat.

Here's what we know about Miami Wilds and Magill's stance on the upcoming vote to extend its lease:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

What is Miami Wilds?

Miami Wilds is described as a "family-friendly leisure destination."

Plans for the attraction include a water park, a family-friendly boutique hotel, and a small number of unique small retail shops and restaurants.

It will also feature an "interpretive learning pedestrian spine" connecting all of the venues back to Zoo Miami.

The project is set to be built on 27.5 acres of existing county-owned parking lots adjacent to the zoo.

Chopper 6 flew over Zoo Miami and the area where Miami Wilds is set to be built

What are the economic impacts?

Miami Wilds advertises a significant boost to the South Dade economy.

The attraction promises to do this by hiring "an estimated 304 local team members when it opens and 403 when fully operational."

Additionally, the project aims to create opportunities for local businesses to participate through a Small Business Enterprise partnership and vendor program during construction and ongoing operations.

Plans also include senior and retiree workforce outreach programs.

However, members of the community like Zoo Miami's Ron Magill have voiced concerns about the project.

"I understand the desire and economic benefits of having a water park in South Florida and would fully support it in the proper location," says Magill. "What we now know makes it abundantly clear that Zoo Miami is not the proper location."

Magill's concern lies with the negative impacts the park can have on wildlife at its proposed location.

"We are constantly hearing from our leaders that we should 'act locally and think globally' when it comes to conservation," he said. "It doesn’t get any more local than this. It is time to act now and deny the lease extension of Miami Wilds at Zoo Miami and look for a more suitable location."

Will the theme park pose a threat to wildlife?

Ron Magill argues that the proposed development would hurt the Pine Rocklands habitat, which he says serves as home to more than 100 at-risk species.

Although the park's website says it would be built on existing parking areas at Zoo Miami, Magill says this will still negatively impact the wildlife in the surrounding forests and habitats.

"The fact of the matter is, that's where these animals go out and forage at night time," he said. "That's what they need to find their food."

"You can protect my house, but if you don't protect the roads that allow me to go to the grocery store to get my food, I'm not going to survive," he said.

Magill says the greatest overall threat to wildlife today is habitat loss, which is why he believes zoos must make every effort to protect both wild animals and the environments in which they live.

"That is a massive challenge as the human population continues to grow and development continues to encroach into wild habitats," he says.

https://t.co/gdkiDKPjuW



It's a long read but an important one. I'm tired of watching developer greed devastate priceless natural treasures. I will not simply standby and watch this happen in my own backyard! It may cost me my job but to say nothing is to be complicit. — Ron Magill (@RonMagill) September 1, 2023

Magill points out that Zoo Miami uses “Connecting, Caring, Conserving" as its brand mantra. Now, he says, "It is time to truly demonstrate that."