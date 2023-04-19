Miami Woman Accused of Running Illegal Post-Cosmetic Surgery Home

A Miami woman was arrested for allegedly running an illegal post-cosmetic surgery recovery center after police said they found four patients recovering in a home.

Kashima Lashondra Kirby, 39, was arrested Tuesday on charges including operating an assisted living facility without a license, practicing health care without a license, possession of prescription drugs with intent to sell or deliver, and dispensing drugs without a license, an arrest report said.

Kirby was arrested after police executed a search warrant at a home in the 24000 block of Southwest 111th Avenue Monday and found an employee and four patients inside, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Kashima Kirby

The four patients had been at the home a total of five nights each, the report said.

When the patients were interviewed by detectives, they said they'd received personal care that included bathing, dressing, eating, using the bathroom, personal hygiene, and medication, police said.

The employee said she was paid $15 an hour to provide those services, the report said.

The patients said Kirby also provided them transportation to and from surgical appointments, the report said.

Kirby collected payment from the patients through CashApp, according to the report.

The report said prescription drugs like oxycodone and hydrocodone were found in the home. They had been prescribed to patients who were no longer there, the report said.

Kirby was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.