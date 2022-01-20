Miami Woman Accused of Running Prostitution Ring at 4 Broward Massage Parlors

A Miami woman is facing charges after authorities said the four Broward County massage parlors she ran were fronts for prostitution.

Maricela Ramirez, 47, was arrested in Miami-Dade Thursday and faces charges including deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, money laundering and the use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The investigation into Ramirez began in 2019 when Hollywood Police detectives began investigating prostitution allegations at a business called Luna Azul Spa.

BSO’s human trafficking detectives and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations also began investigating the case and discovered that Ramirez was using female employees to solicit sex for money at Luna Azul and three other parlors: Tan Spa in Hollywood, Innovative Spa in Pompano Beach, and G-Spa in Pembroke Park.

On Thursday, investigators served search warrants at Ramirez's Miami home and the four Broward businesses.

Ramirez was booed into jail in Miami-Dade and was expected to be brought to Broward to face the charges. Attorney information wasn't available.