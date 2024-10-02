Miami woman arrested after allegedly putting GPS tracker on car of man's mistress

A Miami woman was arrested after police said she put a GPS tracker on the car of the mistress of her friend's husband.

Lourdes Garcia-Mesquida, 53, was arrested Tuesday on an aggravated stalking charge, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, Garcia-Mesquida was seen walking around the victim's vehicle "acting suspicious" back on Sept. 14.

The next day, the victim checked her vehicle and found a Spytec GPS tracker underneath it, the report said.

On Sept. 18, Garcia-Mesquida was seen walking around the victim's car again and was spotted placing an unknown object underneath it, the report said.

A bystander saw her and confronted her but she said she was "confused and a friend had sent her to look for a car because she had been cheated on," the report said.

After the confrontation, Garcia-Mesquida reached under the car and removed a tracker, the report said.

Both incidents were caught on surveillance camera and the victim showed the video to her boyfriend, who is married, and he identified the woman as Garcia-Mesquida, a friend of his wife, the report said.

Garcia-Mesquida was arrested and booked into jail. She appeared in court Wednesday where prosecutors said the proper charge would be unlawfully installing a tracking device, a third-degree felony.

Her attorney argued for her release, saying she has no criminal history and is not a danger to the community. The judge granted her pretrial release with an alternate bond of $2,500.