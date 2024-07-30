Miami woman beat PetSmart worker over bag of crickets: Police

A 24-year-old woman surrendered to police on Monday after they accused her of beating a pet store employee over a disagreement about a bag of crickets.

The attack stemmed from an argument over a sale of crickets at a PetSmart store located at 8241 West Flagler Street in Miami on May 29, according to an arrest report.

Jenevi Hidalgo, 24, walked into the PetSmart store and expressed to an employee that she wanted to purchase crickets, police said.

Hidalgo was upset over the number of crickets given to her but still went to the cashier, where she also became upset with other employees. The original worker went over to the cashier, where an argument began with Hidalgo, according to the report.

The worker then went to the store's 'pump room' -- which is only for employees -- to recount the crickets, before Hidalgo followed her inside and pushed her, police said.

The worker then tried to push Hidalgo out of the room but once outside, Hidalgo started punching the worker several times in the head before grabbing her hair and throwing her to the ground, the report stated.

Hidalgo left the store after other employees stopped her from continuing to punch the worker on the ground. The worker was left with scratches to her face and neck, as well as a minor contusion to her forehead, police said.

Hidalgo was later identified in a photographic lineup, police confirmed.

Exactly two months after the attack, Hidalgo surrendered herself and was arrested, police added. She is facing a charges of burglary with assault or battery.