Miami Woman Charged With Neglect in Elderly Mother's Death

Police arrested a woman who allegedly abused her mother and had her live in what was described as "extremely poor" conditions that helped lead to her death.

Ruth McKinsey, 62, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of aggravated manslaughter. She was held on $10,000 bond.

According to an arrest report, Miami Police were called to Coral Gables Hospital on April 2, 2021 after the death of McKinsey's mother, Marjorie.

Marjorie McKinsey had been brought to the hospital two days before after suffering from several issues including wounds that had become infected. Doctors said she had not eaten for some time and an autopsy determined the cause of death was neglect.

Police later searched Ruth McKinsey's home in the 1600 block of Southwest 17th Terrace and spoke with family members, who confirmed the poor living conditions and said they had spoken to Ruth about getting professional help but were turned down.

Ruth McKinsey's brother, William, told police he observed his sister hit their mother and use duct tape to cover her wounds. A neighbor said she saw Marjorie McKinsey sleep outside on several occasions and fall out of a chair, causing her to yell for help and emergency personnel to be called.

Ruth McKinsey told investigators on April 3, 2021 that she hadn't sought care because she was a licensed registered nurse and thought she felt she "had it under control."

Police attempted to interview her again on Wednesday, but she would not speak with investigators and was placed under arrest.