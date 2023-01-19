Miami

Miami Woman Pointed Gun at Another Driver on MacArthur Causeway: Police

By Brian Hamacher

NBC 6

A Miami woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun at another driver on the MacArthur Causeway.

Samantha Rosalba Diaz, 24, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Samantha Rosalba Diaz

According to the report, a sergeant and detective were also on the Causeway and watched as Diaz, who was behind the wheel of a red Nissan, was driving in an emergency lane.

At one point, Diaz tried to cut in front of multiple vehicles to get back in a regular lane but the other cars weren't letting her in.

That's when Diaz cut off a silver vehicle driven by another woman and pulled out a black firearm and pointed it at her out of her car's window, the report said.

The woman in the silver car "drove around and immediately fled the scene out of fear," the report said.

The sergeant and detective pulled Diaz over and took her into custody.

Inside her car was a firearm, a Smith and Wesson .380, the report said. Diaz didn't have a concealed weapons permit, according to the report.

Diaz was booked into the Miami-Dade jail, where she was being held on a $10,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

