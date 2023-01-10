Miami Woman Stabbed Roommate During Argument Over Phone: Police

A Miami woman was arrested after she stabbed her roommate multiple times during an argument over a phone, police said.

Abigail Seane Hennington, 20, was arrested Saturday on an attempted felony murder charge, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The incident happened at an apartment on Northwest 12th Court, when officers responding to reports of a woman stabbed found the bleeding victim, the report said.

She was given aid at the scene and brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where she was treated after suffering multiple puncture wounds to the right side of her body, the report said.

A third roommate who lives in the apartment said he was leaving when he heard loud screaming then saw the bleeding woman collapse on the porch.

He said he saw Hennington standing behind the victim before she fled, the report said.

The man said the three roommates had been living together for about a month.

The victim survived and told investigators she'd been stabbed by Hennington during an argument over her missing cellphone, the report said.

She said Hennington without warning grabbed a kitchen knife and started stabbing her, the report said.

Hennington was later arrested at a gas station and booked into jail, where she remained held without bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.