Miami-Dade County

Miami Woman Stabbed Roommate During Argument Over Phone: Police

Abigail Seane Hennington, 20, was arrested Saturday on an attempted felony murder charge, an arrest report said

By Brian Hamacher

Getty Images

A Miami woman was arrested after she stabbed her roommate multiple times during an argument over a phone, police said.

Abigail Seane Hennington, 20, was arrested Saturday on an attempted felony murder charge, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Abigail Hennington

The incident happened at an apartment on Northwest 12th Court, when officers responding to reports of a woman stabbed found the bleeding victim, the report said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She was given aid at the scene and brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where she was treated after suffering multiple puncture wounds to the right side of her body, the report said.

A third roommate who lives in the apartment said he was leaving when he heard loud screaming then saw the bleeding woman collapse on the porch.

He said he saw Hennington standing behind the victim before she fled, the report said.

Local

Florida 3 hours ago

Head of Florida Democrats Resigns After Disastrous Midterms

Miami 3 hours ago

Street Reopened After Gas Leak Causes Closure in Miami

The man said the three roommates had been living together for about a month.

The victim survived and told investigators she'd been stabbed by Hennington during an argument over her missing cellphone, the report said.

She said Hennington without warning grabbed a kitchen knife and started stabbing her, the report said.

Hennington was later arrested at a gas station and booked into jail, where she remained held without bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us