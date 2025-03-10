Miami woman who kicked dog ‘like she was punting a football' arrested: Police

A Miami woman accused of beating her dog and kicking it "like she was punting a football" was arrested for animal cruelty, police said.

Fabiola Annelie Noel, 30, was arrested Sunday on a charge of animal cruelty with intent to injure of kill, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

The alleged incident happened at the Katz Restaurant and Lounge at 738 Northeast 125th Street.

According to an arrest report, a witness said she saw Noel "kick her dog like she was punting a football" and said Noel picked the dog up several feet off the ground and choked the dog using the leash.

Another witness said he saw Noel hitting or slapping her dog four or five times, the report said.

Noel was arrested and booked into jail, and the dog was removed to Miami-Dade Animal Control, the report said.

In court Monday, Noel was granted a $5,000 bond and appointed a public defender.