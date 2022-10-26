Miami Woman's Breast Cancer Diagnosis May Have Also Saved Identical Twin's Life

Maricarmen and Lucicarmen Lopez are identical twins and best friends.

“We are always the life of the party, we always have that positive attitude, that festive attitude with everything in life,” Maricarmen said.

Maricarmen works for the City of Miami while Lucicarmen is a Hialeah Police officer.

“Not only do we look alike, but we are the same person genetically speaking, we are one soul in two bodies," Maricarmen said.

The two sisters have a special bond that only grew deeper last November when Lucicarmen was diagnosed at the age of 41 with stage 1 Breast Cancer. She had gone for her yearly screening, which included a mammogram and ultrasound because she has dense breasts. It would reveal a mass. It was stage 1.

“The first thing I thought was, how do we get this fixed?" Lucicarmen said. "And I said 'we' because I always knew that I had my sister with me and if I had something, we’re twins, even as children even now as adults, we get sick we both get it. So that was something in the back of my head, we need to get moving here."

Steering them every step of the way was Dr. Susan Kesmodel, director of breast surgical oncology at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System.

“When we did identify the gene mutation in Lucicarmen, I then realized that then her sister would as well,” she said.

Genetic testing revealed they were both BRCA 2 positive, a harmful variant that increases the risk for certain cancers.

“As soon as my sister got that diagnosis and that course of action, I said, you know what, I have the gene, too. She’s going to go in for it and I’m going to go in right after because I don’t want to be a sitting duck,” Maricarmen said.

For these women, being proactive didn’t just save one life, but possibly both.

“The whole thing about us is that yeah, we're twins, we're genetically the same, we have the mutation. Unfortunately, she had to get the scare with the cancer, but like I always say her going through that is going to save my life and help me not ever have to hear those words,” Maricarmen said.

Lucicarmen’s cancer was caught early enough to not require chemotherapy. She is on medication for five years.

The sisters now hope to continue living out healthy lives with a new mission: helping other women.

“Everything in life is manageable if you have the spirit of positivity and faith and keeping yourself ready and alive and know the information,” Maricarmen said.

Dr. Kesmodel says incredible progress has been made in the fight against breast cancer in the last 20 years because of research. Women are able to have fewer morbid surgical procedures, fewer women need chemotherapy, and see fewer side effects from treatment. Doctors are hoping to see that same momentum for patients diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.

Next Saturday, Nov. 5, women in Broward County can get a free mammogram. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., screenings will take place at 4801 Coconut Creek Parkway in Coconut Creek.

Eligible women must be between 40 and 60 years old with no health insurance, no implants, and have low income. Participants are asked to register by calling 305-856-8366. The free mammograms are being made available by a partnership with BRCA Strong and Commissioner Mark Bogen.